Juventus drop Berardi interest?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly cooled their interest in Domenico Berardi, leaving the way clear for Inter.

The Sassuolo forward was previously co-owned by the Bianconeri, but they gave up their 50 per cent share in the summer of 2015.

There was then a gentleman’s agreement that the Italian Under-21 international would move to Turin for 2016-17, but Berardi rejected the move due to concerns over playing time.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that the Old Lady will not resume their interest unless the player indicates his willingness beforehand.

That would leave the way clear for the Nerazzurri, the club which Berardi grew up supporting.

It’s thought the Neroverdi have already scheduled a meeting with Inter to discuss the possibility of a move, though they’d demand around €35m.

The Beneamata could look to lower that asking price by including players in exchange.

