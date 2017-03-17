Inter & Milan in Gonzalo talks

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina defender Gonzalo Rodriguez is in talks with Inter and Milan, according to his agent Palito Ortega.

Rodriguez is expected to leave Fiorentina this summer as both parties continue to stall over a new contract, prompting Ortega to warn the Viola that his client is already weighing up options elsewhere, although staying at the Artemio Franchi remained a possibility.

“The club haven’t returned our calls, we expected a different treatment,” the representative told Radio Blu.

“Broadly speaking, Gonzalo will have 10-15 games bad in five years over 40 a season. It’s normal to have a bit of a drop in some games.

“This doesn’t mean that he won’t stay in Florence. He’s raised a family in Florence and he’s happy to stay there. That’s why he feels hurt.

“Pay cut? He hasn’t decided not to stay and it’s not an issue of money. Fiorentina actually offered more money, in the sense that they would grant him a two-year renewal, even with the deduction of 25 percent.

“In total, he would be earning more money, spread over two years and not one. He’s a very sensitive and serious lad and he wanted only a one-year contract as he didn’t know whether he could maintain his levels for a second year.

“Room for a resolution? We’re open to that of course, but we’re also open to everything.

“If Fiorentina call us, we’ll sit down to talk and maybe find an agreement, but as things stand, they no longer seem to want Gonzalo.

“Inter and Milan? We’re also talking to them.”

