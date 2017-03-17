Cutrone in Milan squad

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca’s suspension and Suso’s injury means Patrick Cutrone is called-up to the Milan squad to face Genoa.

It was confirmed this week that Colombian striker Bacca has been given a one-match ban for his furious reaction to the defeat to Juventus last Friday.

With Suso also out injured, Vincenzo Montella is lacking in forward options.

The Coach has therefore decided to call 19-year-old striker Cutrone into the first-team, though it’s unlikely he’ll play unless Gianluca Lapadula has a problem.

Jose Sosa and Alessio Romagnoli are also suspended, while Ignazio Abate, Riccardo Montolivo, and Giacomo Bonaventura are still out injured.

Milan squad to face Genoa: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari, Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Zapata, Bertolacci, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Mati Fernandez, Pasalic, Poli, Deulofeu, Cutrone, Lapadula, Ocampos

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.