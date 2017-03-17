Lotito for Serie B President

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Lotito will become the new President of the Lega Serie B, as he’s the only candidate.

Andrea Abodi resigned from the position in order to challenge for the Presidency of the FIGC, losing to Carlo Tavecchio with 45.97 per cent of the vote.

That necessitated an election for the Serie B chief, with an election to be held on March 25.

Lazio President and Salernitana owner Claudio Lotito is the only candidate for the vacancy, so the process is essentially a formality.

Once confirmed, Lotito will have to leave the Aquile board, but he can retain the title of President.

