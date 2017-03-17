NEWS
Friday March 17 2017
Lotito for Serie B President
By Football Italia staff

Claudio Lotito will become the new President of the Lega Serie B, as he’s the only candidate.

Andrea Abodi resigned from the position in order to challenge for the Presidency of the FIGC, losing to Carlo Tavecchio with 45.97 per cent of the vote.

That necessitated an election for the Serie B chief, with an election to be held on March 25.

Lazio President and Salernitana owner Claudio Lotito is the only candidate for the vacancy, so the process is essentially a formality.

Once confirmed, Lotito will have to leave the Aquile board, but he can retain the title of President.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies