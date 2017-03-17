‘Juventus not out for revenge’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio insists Juventus don’t see the Barcelona tie as a chance for revenge - “it will be totally different”.

The Bianconeri were beaten 3-1 in the 2015 Champions League final by Luis Enrique’s side, and will renew acquaintances in the Quarter-Finals of this year’s competition.

“It will be totally different,” Marchisio shrugged, speaking to Sky.

“Before it was a one-off final, this time it will be two games so we can’t even think of it as revenge.

“We have to think about a very important round, where there were easier teams on paper, but everyone who has come to this point has shown great quality and talent. Anyone who got to this point is a strong team.

“We’re meeting a Barcelona who managed an incredible comeback [against Paris Saint-Germain] to get to this Quarter-Final and we look forward to facing them.”

Marchisio missed the European Championships and the start of this season with a cruciate ligament injury, is he back to his best?

“There have been some positive moments and some which have been slightly lower. I know I need to work every day to return to the form I had before the injury.

“There’s a great desire to prove myself, but it’s not just me: all of the squad wants to get to the end in every competition.

“We have the quality and the characteristics to get to the end in all three.”

