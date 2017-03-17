Pallotta: ‘Roma will meet Spalletti’

By Football Italia staff

Roma President James Pallotta “will definitely meet” Luciano Spalletti, and was “proud” of the Lyon performance.

The Coach is out of contract at the end of the current season, and has so far to definitely commit his future to the Giallorossi.

“We’ll definitely meet Spalletti,” Pallotta told reporters after a meeting with the mayor of Rome.

“Lyon? Unfortunately I was ill and had to watch the game from the hotel. The team probably benefited from that, because I’ve never seen them play that way before.

“Honestly, after the first half hour I thought they couldn’t maintain that pace but they did well right until the end of injury-time.

“We were unlucky on a couple of chances, then there was also the goal. But I’m proud of the way the lads played, they fought until the last minute.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.