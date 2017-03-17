OL fans' dispute with Roman police

By Football Italia staff

Lyon supporters have denounced the Roman police, who maintain their actions were “rigorous” but not abusive.

The Ligue 1 side lost 2-1 at Stadio Olimpico last night, but advanced on aggregate after their 4-2 win at Parc OL.

However, French media is today carrying reports of some heavy-handed police tactics which provoked outrage from the visiting fans.

Lyon fan site olympique-et-lyonnais.com quotes fans as saying they were taken off buses “in the manner of a firing squad” before being strip-searched.

An OL fan named Bastien claimed they were “treated like dogs”, while ultras from the Kop Virage Nord refused the strip search and were allegedly detained outside until 20 minutes into the game.

However, the Roman police have hit back, stating that the searches were necessary due to the discovery of numerous firecrackers and smoke bombs, as well as “disrespectful behaviour dismissive of the rules”.

It’s admitted that policing measures were “rigorous” but law enforcement denies any abuse, and points out that buses were laid on for the French fans free of charge.

