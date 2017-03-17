Aquilani: ‘If I score against Roma…’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo midfielder Alberto Aquilani describes the “strong emotion” of facing Roma, and won’t celebrate if he scores.

The 32-year-old came up through the Giallorossi youth system, making over 100 appearances before moving to Liverpool in 2009.

“My Roma was different to today’s,” Aquilani told Sky.

“Returning to the Olimpico is always a strong emotion, it reminds me of my childhood. I grew up in that stadium, I remember going to see the first team when I was little.

“I worked with [Luciano] Spalletti for five years, I remember him as a great Coach who was very well-prepared in a tactical sense.

“We’re facing a great team, and that can only motivate us. We’ll go to Rome to play.

“Will I celebrate if I score? I’d say no.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.