‘Roma, Barça offered Chape help’

By Football Italia staff

Chapecoense’s President reveals only Roma and Barcelona made concrete offers to help the Brazilian club.

Almost the entire squad was killed in November last year, when the plane carrying them to the Copa Sudamericana final crashed, with just three players surviving their injuries.

The news brought an outpouring of support from across the football world, and while the patron thanks everyone who showed support “in one way or another” only two came forward with concrete help.

“Only Barcelona were with us from the beginning,” Plínio David De Nes told Fox Sports Mexico.

“They made money available to us, and we were invited to play the Joan Gamper trophy in August, with the revenue to be shared with Chapecoense.

“Roma also offered to play a game with us, but we have a very busy fixture list. We have almost three games a week.”

