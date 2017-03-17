Everton to scout Sampdoria trio

By Football Italia staff

Everton will reportedly send scouts to Inter-Sampdoria, to watch Lucas Torreira, Dennis Praet and Patrik Schick.

The Blucerchiati face Juventus at Marassi on Sunday, but travel to face Stefano Pioli's side a week on Monday.

According to Tuttomercatoweb there will be an Everton scout in attendance at San Siro, as they’re keeping tabs on three of Samp’s players.

It’s thought the Toffees have joined Inter and Chelsea in the hunt for Czech striker Schick, who has nine goals this season, despite making just six starts.

In addition, Belgian attacking midfielder Praet is thought to be of interest, along with Lucas Torreira.

All three are promising talents, with Schick and Torreira just 21 and Praet aged 22.

