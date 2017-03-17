NEWS
Friday March 17 2017
Spalletti confirms Roma meeting
By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti confirms he’ll meet President James Pallotta “in the next few days”.

The Giallorossi boss is out of contract at the end of the season, and has yet to agree on a renewal.

Given that the club’s owner is in Italy this week, the American patron said he’d meet the tactician and Spalletti has confirmed as much.

“President Pallotta and I still have to meet, because he wasn’t well yesterday,” the Coach said as he was awarded the golden tapir by Striscia La Notizia.

“We’ll talk in the next few days though. Here a renewal always depends on results.”

The golden tapir is a gag prize awarded to someone who has been embarrassed or defeated, and Spalletti was given it after being knocked out of the Europa League by Lyon and considering that perhaps he brings bad luck.

“I bring bad luck to those who are in front of me at a Press conference, they’re the suckers who have to psychoanalyse me every day.”

