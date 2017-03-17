Berlusconi angry with Sino-Europe?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Milan President Silvio Berlusconi is angry with Sino-Europe Sports, after another delay to their takeover.

The Chinese consortium missed the latest deadline to buy the Rossoneri, which was set for March 3, but promised to pay another €100m deposit.

That money was expected to arrive this week, but so far there has been no announcement and it could be delayed until Monday.

Now Sky is reporting that Berlusconi is growing increasingly frustrated with the deal, and is contemplating simply remaining at the helm, or finding new investors.

This follows claims earlier today that Sino-Europe are considering pulling the plug on the deal.

The Chinese investors have already paid two non-refundable deposits of €200m to acquire the club.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.