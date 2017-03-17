‘ADL doesn’t want new stadium’

By Football Italia staff

The mayor of Naples says Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis gave “a straight no” to a new stadium.

There has been renovation work done on Stadio San Paolo in recent weeks, with more extensive upgrades planned for the summer.

The Napoli patron has declared he wants to build a new arena with just 20,000 seats, but the city claims that’s not the case.

“De Laurentiis told me he didn’t want a new stadium,” Luigi De Magistris, the mayor of Naples, said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We were worried they’d no longer be able to play at San Paolo, so we decided to act through the Credito Sportivo. At the end of the season we’ll do other important work.

“We hope that De Laurentiis will do his bit. When we asked De Laurentiis if he wanted a new stadium and not to renovate San Paolo, we received a straight no to the first option.”

