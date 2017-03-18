Duvan Zapata gets debut Colombia call

By Football Italia staff

Several Serie A-based players have been called up by Colombia for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Ecuador, including debutant Duvan Zapata.

The Cafeteros host Bolivia on March 23 and visit Ecuador on March 28.

There is a debut call for Napoli-owned forward Duvan Zapata, who is currently on a two-year loan deal with Udinese.

The 25-year-old has no senior caps for Colombia, but did score one goal in five games at Under-20 level.

Milan have two representatives in the squad, specifically striker Carlos Bacca and defender Cristian Zapata.

Juventus winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is called in, along with Sampdoria hitman Luis Muriel, whose last game for Colombia was in November 2016.

Fiorentina defender Carlos Sanchez also gets the nod.

Colombia squad: Bacca (Milan), Cristian Zapata (Milan), Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina), Muriel (Sampdoria), Cuadrado (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Udinese), Ospina (Arsenal), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Daniel Torres (Alaves), Arias (PSV), Davinson Sanchez (Ajax), Cardona (Monterrey), Medina (Pachuca), Murillo (Pachuca), Quinones (Tigres), Fabra (Boca Juniors), Barrios (Boca Juniors), Mina (Palmeiras), Armero (Bahia), Diaz (Atletico Nacional), Macnelly Torres (Atletico Nacional), Uribe (Atletico Nacional), Aguilar (Dep Cali), Vargas (Dep Cali), Gonzalez (Independiente Medellin)

