NEWS
Saturday March 18 2017
Duvan Zapata gets debut Colombia call
By Football Italia staff

Several Serie A-based players have been called up by Colombia for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Ecuador, including debutant Duvan Zapata.

The Cafeteros host Bolivia on March 23 and visit Ecuador on March 28.

There is a debut call for Napoli-owned forward Duvan Zapata, who is currently on a two-year loan deal with Udinese.

The 25-year-old has no senior caps for Colombia, but did score one goal in five games at Under-20 level.

Milan have two representatives in the squad, specifically striker Carlos Bacca and defender Cristian Zapata.

Juventus winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is called in, along with Sampdoria hitman Luis Muriel, whose last game for Colombia was in November 2016.

Fiorentina defender Carlos Sanchez also gets the nod.

Colombia squad: Bacca (Milan), Cristian Zapata (Milan), Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina), Muriel (Sampdoria), Cuadrado (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Udinese), Ospina (Arsenal), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Daniel Torres (Alaves), Arias (PSV), Davinson Sanchez (Ajax), Cardona (Monterrey), Medina (Pachuca), Murillo (Pachuca), Quinones (Tigres), Fabra (Boca Juniors), Barrios (Boca Juniors), Mina (Palmeiras), Armero (Bahia), Diaz (Atletico Nacional), Macnelly Torres (Atletico Nacional), Uribe (Atletico Nacional), Aguilar (Dep Cali), Vargas (Dep Cali), Gonzalez (Independiente Medellin)

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies