Mandorlini: 'Genoa faith against Milan'

Andrea Mandorlini “has faith” in his under-fire Genoa side, as they try to escape fan protests against Milan tonight.

The Grifone already had a disappointing campaign, winning only one game since December, but losing both editions of the Derby della Lanterna to Sampdoria for the first time in 57 years was too much.

President Enrico Preziosi ordered the squad to a training camp near Milan to avoid angry fan protests.

“We wanted to do more in the derby, that is clear, and a very different type of game,” said Coach Mandorlini in his Press conference.

“Now we have to look forward and think positive, taking it one game at a time. We must react to get results even in difficult arenas, building on the progress we have made.

“I have faith, even if we could do with more time. It’s not possible to just resolve problems from one day to the next, as it takes a good two or three months to really change. This is why I have chosen to follow the path started by my predecessor (Ivan Juric).

“We are not safe from relegation yet and I think in these situations it’s important for the fans to support their team. The President is like the father of the squad, so he wanted to protect them with this decision. We certainly weren’t running away from protests.

“It has been good for the players to spend more time together. The malcontent must become motivation for us to all give something more.”

One of Genoa’s few highlights this season was a shock 3-0 victory over Milan at Marassi.

“Milan are in the running for European qualification and have the squad to cover absences. Milan are always Milan. We’ll face them with enthusiasm and determination to snatch points.

“It is disappointing not to have our captain Nicolas Burdisso in a match like this.”

