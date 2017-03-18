Deulofeu earns Spain recall

By Football Italia staff

Milan winger Gerard Deulofeu has earned a recall for Spain after almost three years. “With his move to Milan, he’s back to being an important player.”

Deulofeu was named in the squad to face Israel in a World Cup qualifier and then the friendly against France.

The former Everton man hadn’t been given a Spain call since making his debut in a 2-0 friendly victory over Bolivia in May 2014.

“He is a lad we know very well and who hadn’t found consistency at Everton,” explained Coach Julen Lopetegui.

“With his move to Milan, he’s back to being an important player. He’s starting practically every game and is in a good period of form.

“We think he has the right profile to grow further and help us to improve the way we want to.”

The other Serie A based player called up by Spain is Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

