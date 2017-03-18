NEWS
Saturday March 18 2017
Iniesta: 'Juventus world class'
By Football Italia staff

Andres Iniesta warns Juventus “have players capable of changing a game at any moment and it’ll be very difficult” for Barcelona.

The two sides will face off in the Champions League quarter-final, a repeat of the 2015 Final that the Blaugrana won 3-1.

“Like all Italian teams, Juventus have an incredibly strong defence,” noted Iniesta.

“Apart from that, they have players capable of changing a game at any moment. There are world class players in every area of the side, so it’ll be very difficult for us.

“However, if we are able to make the most of our strengths, then we’ve got a good possibility of success.”

The first leg is in Turin on April 11, with the decider at Camp Nou on April 19.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies