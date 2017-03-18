Man City £30m for Rudiger

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City are reportedly planning a £30m summer swoop for Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.

According to the Daily Mirror, Pep Guardiola has set his sights firmly on the Germany international.

It’s suggested City had scouts at all of Rudiger’s games in recent months and want to meet with his agents next week.

The 24-year-old had already been linked with a move to Manchester City last year, but he suffered a serious knee injury that ruled him out of Euro 2016.

Guardiola is passionate about bringing some Serie A quality defending to the Premier League, having already looked at Kalidou Koulibaly and Rudiger’s Roma teammate Kostas Manolas.

Rudiger is in the Germany squad to face England in a friendly on Wednesday.

