Baggio: 'Happy birthday, Mazzone'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Baggio wrote an open letter to former Roma, Bologna and Brescia Coach Carlo Mazzone on his 80th birthday. “You are a true legend.”

The tactician, known to all as Carletto, was famous for his passionate love of home club Roma, colloquial quotes and touchline antics.

“Dear Mister, you reach an important milestone and I wanted to tell you what an enormous privilege it has been to have three years of my career with you at Brescia,” wrote Baggio in the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“I will always be grateful and my only regret is that I got to know you so late in the day. The bond between us, though, was immediately special. I appreciated Mazzone the professional and loved Carlo the man. You are blessed with a sensitivity that is beyond the norm, that of someone world class.

“I am pleased to see that all of Italy is celebrating you and you deserve this affection, because you are a true and authentic legend.

“I’ll leave you to celebrate with your family, as I know you are happy and I’ll soon be there to visit with a big hug. Happy birthday Carletto, you’re great.”

