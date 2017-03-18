Fiorentina meet Di Francesco?

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco reportedly met with Fiorentina directors to replace Paulo Sousa.

It has become clear neither the club nor Sousa want to continue their rapport next season, so won’t activate the clause to add another year to his contract.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, Viola representatives have Di Francesco at the top of their wish-list and already had a secret meeting some time over the last few days.

They worked out a basic plan for the transfer strategy, including who will be allowed to leave the club.

Di Francesco has also been suggested as a potential candidate for the Roma job, should Luciano Spalletti move on.

