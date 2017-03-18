Hertha Berlin Coach Rainer Widmayer revealed he is “inspired by Maurizio Sarri” and studies Napoli training sessions.
The Partenopei’s performances in Serie A and the Champions League caught the eye of several tacticians all over Europe.
“When we were hosted by Napoli, I watched the Sarri training sessions very carefully,” Widmayer told German newspaper Bild.
“He had sessions in the evening. Since then, I’ve been following the Azzurri much more intensely, as I am inspired by Sarri in my work.
“I asked for more information on the Napoli Coach, who used to work in a bank. I ask myself how can I improve my own team? Playing with the pace of the Napoli attacking moves must be the next step.”
Sarri is highly-innovative and famously uses a drone to film training sessions, therefore able to better see the shape of the team.
