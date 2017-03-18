Hertha Berlin 'inspired by Sarri'

By Football Italia staff

Hertha Berlin Coach Rainer Widmayer revealed he is “inspired by Maurizio Sarri” and studies Napoli training sessions.

The Partenopei’s performances in Serie A and the Champions League caught the eye of several tacticians all over Europe.

“When we were hosted by Napoli, I watched the Sarri training sessions very carefully,” Widmayer told German newspaper Bild.

“He had sessions in the evening. Since then, I’ve been following the Azzurri much more intensely, as I am inspired by Sarri in my work.

“I asked for more information on the Napoli Coach, who used to work in a bank. I ask myself how can I improve my own team? Playing with the pace of the Napoli attacking moves must be the next step.”

Sarri is highly-innovative and famously uses a drone to film training sessions, therefore able to better see the shape of the team.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.