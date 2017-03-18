Sousa: 'Bernardeschi has problem'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa expects Crotone to stand by their own strengths and Fiorentina will do the same, but there is a Federico Bernardeschi problem.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

In a bid to show how unified the team and club are, Sousa was flanked in today’s Press conference by director Pantaleo Corvino and captain Gonzalo Rodriguez.

“I already said last season that the level of Italian football is very high and we need to concentrate in every single game,” noted Sousa.

“We must focus game by game and not just on the 30 points up for grabs from here to the end of the season.

“In the past we had very attack-minded teams and we will continue to do that in future. In every game, if we are able to create many scoring opportunities, then we’ll have a better chance of victory.

“Of course, that also means being more clinical in converting our chances. I expect Crotone to play the same way as in the reverse fixture, because that is their style. They’ve always worked on this philosophy of football and I’m sure they’ll stick with it.

“Everyone is in good shape and I am concentrated only on Fiorentina. The only issue might be Bernardeschi, as he has this pain in his ankle that limits him during the week, then my every choice for the line-up is made towards winning the game.”

Federico Chiesa was rewarded this week with his first call-up for the Italy Under-21 side.

“It is a step forward in his growth. Now he will have the chance to measure himself up on an international level too.”

