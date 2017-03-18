Corvino: 'Fiorentina made a pact'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino assures the club and Coach Paulo Sousa “made a pact with the team” and hope the fans will follow suit.

The Viola are under immense pressure after crashing out of the Europa League and Coppa Italia, also falling well behind in the race for a top six Serie A finish.

“I am here because I believe that when objectives have been lost, you analyse the situation in certain moments of the season,” said Corvino at a joint Press conference with Sousa and captain Gonzalo Rodriguez.

“The fan does it with his disappointment, the reporters do it by thinking about the future, but we who play on Sunday do it with the team and the Coach.

“We went out to Napoli by one goal and it was a close-run thing in the Europa League too. It’s a target that we missed, but we are still in Serie A and there are 10 games to go, even if seven points is a big gap to recover.

“You achieve objectives with three components: club, team and fans. We all shook hands and made a pact to try game by game to catch up with the clubs ahead of us in the table.

“We’ve got to do it also to bring the fans back on our side.”

