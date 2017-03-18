NEWS
Saturday March 18 2017
Zoff: 'Juve can defend with Barca'
By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff assures Barcelona’s fightback against Paris Saint-Germain “could never happen with Juventus, who can defend against Leo Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.”

They face off in the Champions League quarter-finals with the first leg in Turin on April 11 and visiting Camp Nou on April 19.

The Blaugrana completed the most extraordinary comeback in European football when recovering from a 4-0 first leg defeat to beat PSG 6-1 with the last kick of the game.

“That could never happen with Juventus,” former goalkeeper Zoff told Catalunya Radio.

“The Bianconeri have character, great players and it simply would not be possible to do that.

“All the Juve players are dangerous. Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are great, but the real strength of the side lies in the defence.

“Messi, Neymar and Suarez are a trio who can create a lot of problems, but we are Juve and we know how to defend.”

The last time these teams met was in the 2014 Champions League Final, which was a tight affair until Neymar finished it off on the counter late on for a 3-1 scoreline.

