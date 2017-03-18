EDF: 'Sassuolo lack determination'

Eusebio Di Francesco criticised Sassuolo players for their mentality and lack of determination, but has more injury woes against Roma.

“I hope to see a dynamic and incisive Sassuolo side with more determination both when attacking and defending,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Unfortunately today in training we had ankle injuries for both Marcello Gazzola and Luca Mazzitelli – they were going to start, but that’s what our season has been like.

“I am convinced we’ll play a high-quality game, above all with a strong mentality. I’ll decide the line-up between tonight and tomorrow, as I want to make sure everyone here feels they are on the same level.

“I think Gregoire Defrel will play. For the right-back it’s a 50-50 choice between Pol Lirola and Timo Letschert. I am angry because my players aren’t developing quickly enough. They must all realise how lucky they are to be in Serie A with this club.

“I am irritated that we don’t have the adequate training facilities for a Serie A club, that much is true. Today we picked up another two injuries in training, so yes, I am angry.

“We don’t convert enough of our chances in attack and you cannot buy that kind of determination. You might be able to improve it in training. We give options to the players, but they have to be mentally ready for the games.”

Sassuolo have never beaten Roma in Serie A, but they have also drawn all three previous trips to the Stadio Olimpico.

“We frankly deserved more here and on home turf often had very good performances, even if we lost. Roma have a lot of quality, even if they rotate the squad. I don’t think they deserved to go out on Thursday.”

Roma are fresh from their Europa League elimination at the hands of Olympique Lyonnais, as a 2-1 second leg victory was not enough to overturn a 4-2 defeat in France.

