Italy: New faces for Albania and Holland

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Manolo Gabbiadini get Italy calls to face Albania and Holland.

The Azzurri host Albania in a World Cup qualifier at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo on Friday March 24.

They then visit the Netherlands for a friendly at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday March 28.

Coach Giampiero Ventura has several debutants, as Atalanta wing-back Spinazzola, Inter’s Gagliardini and D’Ambrosio get their first senior Italy calls.

There is also a first for Spal goalkeeper Alex Meret, who is impressing in Serie B.

Gabbiadini is recalled following his fine form since the January transfer from Napoli to Southampton.

Bologna midfielder Simone Verdi and Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano are also given surprise calls after impressing in a recent unofficial Azzurri get-together, as Federico Bernardeschi is in doubt with an ankle problem.

Similarly, Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio are not included in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Spal)

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Mattia De Sciglio (Milan), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Torino)

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Wingers: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Matteo Politano (Sassuolo), Nicola Sansone (Villarreal), Simone Verdi (Bologna)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

