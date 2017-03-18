Sarri: 'Empoli will trouble Napoli'

Maurizio Sarri wants to keep Napoli on their toes in Empoli and won’t choose between second place in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

“We still have a chance of finishing second, but we have to take it one week at a time and try to get as many of those mini-targets as possible,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Would I prefer to finish second in Serie A or win the Coppa Italia? When I was young I preferred brunettes, but I ended up marrying a redhead! I want to do well to the end and finish the season on a high.

“We are confirming our status despite numerous problems and that means we have grown in mentality. If certain things had happened to us last year, we would’ve had far more difficulty marching on regardless, so that means it is an extremely positive season.

“The best thing for a Coach and the only thing you can’t do without is to have the team on your side. Obviously everyone likes to earn well and to win, but the joy of life is something else.

“It’s a return to Empoli and in every experience you have reason to reflect and grow. I was this type of Coach in Serie C as well, only my environment has changed. I had to change a few attitudes and that’s why everything is a growth process.

“If I felt sated, I’d resign and go home. I like that the Napoli fans don’t have the arrogance to assume they must always win, even though they should win for 2,000 reasons. I like that.

“I am not happy that you’re not asking me about Empoli and underlining the difficulty of this match. Napoli have never won in Empoli. I am aware it’s a difficult match, I know the environment and that they fight back in moments of trouble. Empoli will make life very difficult for us.

“At Empoli they are trying to create the mentality that we started on years ago. They made strong choices after I left and did well to continue that same work. I love that the club and city is able to react to problems without getting hysterical.”

Sarri was asked about the development of Dries Mertens as a hitman.

“I don’t know how much of that is down to me. It just happened in a moment of necessity after the Arek Milik injury. He emerged as a centre-forward who does work at a high level, so it was a combination of necessity and good fortune.

“Leonardo Pavoletti needs to get used to the team and the team needs to get used to him. He’s had a troubled campaign due to injuries, but his form is improving.”

Jorginho’s agent recently complained at the lack of playing time at Napoli this season.

“He is one of the players with the best passing skills in Europe. In some games he can struggle when the tempo is higher, though. When we slow it down, he can much more suitable than in very open matches, so he will be of use.”

Sarri was asked about the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.

“I am not interested, I don’t watch it anymore. Real Madrid are among the strongest sides in the world, so whether they win or not makes no difference to us. They could go out to Bayern Munich, it won’t change the evaluation of my team.

“We went out after two good games against the reigning champions of Europe and the world.”

