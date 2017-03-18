Allegri: 'Samp tougher than Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri warned Sampdoria are more difficult for Juventus than Barcelona and “our primary objective is to win the Serie A title.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Most of the questions in today’s Press conference were about the Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona.

“It will be a big clash, but there’s no point talking about Barcelona now,” said Allegri in his Press conference.

“We have Sampdoria, two games with Napoli and then Chievo. It’ll be a fascinating match, but tomorrow is the most difficult of them all, because you don’t need to find motivation against Barcelona. Samp have beaten Roma, Milan and won the derby with Genoa.

“Giorgio Chiellini is available, but he’s not 100 per cent fit and won’t play tomorrow. He won’t go on international duty either. We’ll recover him for the next games. I need to choose between Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani, but Andrea Barzagli will start.

“With all due respect, there are 10 games left in Serie A, Roma and Napoli have the potential to pick up 30 points, so we don’t have first or even second place under lock and key.

“If we don’t play tomorrow’s game with a serious, responsible attitude, we could find Roma five points away. Our primary objective is to win the Serie A title, because six consecutive Scudetti is something historic that has never been done.

“After the break for international duty, we’ve got Napoli and then the chance to reach the Coppa Italia Final. Barcelona isn’t until April 11, there’s time.

“I want to point out, and this is the last thing, that Juventus playing Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final is not an extraordinary event. It has to be normal. We have been in this position fairly regularly of late, we were just unlucky last year to get Bayern Munich in the draw straight away.”

The clash with the Blaugrana is also a return to Camp Nou for Dani Alves.

“I might let him play other games and not against Barcelona.”

“Tomorrow we need to be careful of ourselves. Sampdoria have enthusiasm, Marco Giampaolo has given a real tactical identity to the team and they have nothing to lose. After winning the derby, they will try to make a dream come true by beating Juventus.

“If we don’t have the same motivation as Samp, we’re in real trouble!”

Juventus squad for Sampdoria: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Pjaca, Dybala, Kean

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.