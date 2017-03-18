Raiola: 'Milan buyers embarrassing'

By Football Italia staff

Agent Mino Raiola warned Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future is up in the air. “He is a Milan player, but we know the situation there. These investors are just embarrassing.”

The goalkeeper won’t even discuss a new contract until the club’s future is clarified, as a takeover by Sino-Europe Sports was postponed yet again this week.

“It’s easy when it comes to Donnarumma – I made a mutual agreement with Milan a month ago to not talk about him,” Raiola told Radio CRC.

“He is a Milan player, but we know what the situation is at Milan. He needs to focus on his work, I focus on mine. He has a year-and-a-half left on his contract with Milan and just has to focus on his work.

“There are Chinese investors and Chinese investors, they are not all the same. I have to differentiate for example with the Inter owners, as I met them. They have clear ideas, wanting to relaunch Inter to become one of the first six or seven clubs in the world. They have the financial power to achieve that and I am sure they will do it.

“I don’t know the Milan buyers and so far these investors are just embarrassing. It doesn’t look like a positive image and I hope they can come in to do important things with Milan. I don’t believe it, though.”

Raiola was also asked about Ibrahimovic’s fondness for Napoli.

“Napoli are not part of our future plans for now. In life everything can change, but I think this would be almost impossible. I never spoke to (Napoli President Aurelio) De Laurentiis about Ibrahimovic, nor about Mario Balotelli.

“Zlatan likes the passion of the fans and the mentality of the city, but appreciating Naples and playing for Napoli are two different things.

“Maurizio Sarri makes his choices based on his interests, but I say what I really think. He gets someone to suggest the line-up to him.”

