As: N'Zonzi has Juventus deal

By Football Italia staff

According to Spanish newspaper As, Juventus already have an agreement with Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

The 28-year-old is believed to have agreed verbal terms with the Bianconeri for a summer transfer.

N’Zonzi had already been linked with Juve last summer and during the January window, but his €30m price-tag proved too much.

As claim that the Congo international is the one who will fill the midfield gap next term in Turin.

He is under contract with Sevilla until June 2020 and this week saw a penalty saved in the Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Leicester City.

This would be something of a surprise, as Italian and French media are confident Juventus are going for Olympique Lyonnais starlet Corentin Tolisso.

