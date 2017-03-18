NEWS
Saturday March 18 2017
Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s two big Serie A games, as on-form Inter visit Andrea Belotti’s Torino and decimated Milan host Genoa.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And you can keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each encounter using our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 17.00 GMT when Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Torino aim to put a spanner in the works of an Inter side that has scored 12 goals in the last two rounds.

It is a battle for the Capocannoniere crown between Belotti and Mauro Icardi.

At 19.45 GMT, Milan are cut down by injuries and suspensions, but aim to get revenge for their defeat to Genoa in the reverse fixture.

The Grifone are in dire need of a boost after losing the Derby della Lanterna.

Live Blog Serie A Super Saturday
 

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies