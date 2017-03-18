Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s two big Serie A games, as on-form Inter visit Andrea Belotti’s Torino and decimated Milan host Genoa.

And you can keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each encounter using our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 17.00 GMT when Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Torino aim to put a spanner in the works of an Inter side that has scored 12 goals in the last two rounds.

It is a battle for the Capocannoniere crown between Belotti and Mauro Icardi.

At 19.45 GMT, Milan are cut down by injuries and suspensions, but aim to get revenge for their defeat to Genoa in the reverse fixture.

The Grifone are in dire need of a boost after losing the Derby della Lanterna.

