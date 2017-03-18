Line-ups: Torino-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter have scored 12 goals in the last two games and it should be a thriller away to Andrea Belotti’s Torino, as Mauro Icardi pushes for Capocannoniere.

It kicks off at the Stadio Grande Torino at 17.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri are in sparkling form and haven’t lost sight of a top three finish this season, having swept fifth-placed Atalanta aside 7-1.

Their last away game was a 5-1 victory over Cagliari, so it’s safe to say there ought to be entertainment today.

Stefano Pioli has a full squad to choose from and opts for Gary Medel in central defence, dropping Jeison Murillo, while Antonio Candreva, Ever Banega and Ivan Perisic support Icardi.

That means Joao Mario is again on the bench, bumped by the remarkable form of Banega.

Torino are something of a Jekyll and Hyde outfit, capable of scoring many goals and fumbling leads with some dismal defending.

Their star player is without doubt €100m man Belotti, who this season has 22 Serie A goals to his name.

He’s flanked today by Juan Manuel Iturbe and former Inter flop Adem Ljajic, sending Iago Falque to the bench.

Daniele Baselli gets the midfield nod rather than Marco Benassi.

Arlind Ajeti, Joel Obi and Danilo Avelar are injured with Leandro Castan not 100 per cent fit.

There is another subplot to this game, as Icardi comes face to face with Maxi Lopez. They were good friends and teammates at Sampdoria until Lopez’s wife left him for Icardi.

Torino have not won this fixture since February 1994, followed by nine defeats and two draws, finding the net in only three of those games.

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Baselli, Lukic, Acquah; Iturbe, Belotti, Ljajic

Torino bench: Padelli, Cucchietti, Castan, Carlao, Lopez, Falque, Benassi, Gustafson, Valdifiori, Barreca, De Silvestri, Boyè

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Murillo, Andreolli, Sainsbury, Santon, Nagatomo, Brozovic, Joao Mario, Biabiany, Eder, Gabriel Barbosa, Palacio

Ref: Banti

