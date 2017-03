Serie B: No stopping Spal

By Football Italia staff

There’s no stopping Spal with a thumping victory away to Carpi, Frosinone thanked a Federico Dionisi hat-trick, Bari crushed and Verona scrape a point.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Ascoli 1-1 Cittadella

Litteri pen 51 (C), Gigliotti 65 (A)

Sent off: Iori 43 (C)

Avellino 1-1 Novara

Macheda 10 (N), Ardemagni pen 77 (A)

Brescia 1-1 Spezia

Sciaudone 4 (S), S Mauri 75 (B)

Carpi 1-4 Spal

Floccari 8, 38 (S), Antenucci pen 11 (S), Lasagna 54 (C), Zigoni 91 (S)

Frosinone 3-1 Vicenza

Dionisi 33, 73, 81 (F), Pucino pen 93 (V)

Perugia 3-1 Benevento

Nicastro 1 (P), Ceravolo 24 (B), Di Carmine 36 (P), Acampora 66 (P)

Sent off: Belmonte 79 (P)

Pisa 1-1 Latina

Manaj 50 (P), Corvia 80 (L)

Pro Vercelli 1-1 Verona

R Bianchi 42 (PV), Ganz 93 (V)

Trapani 4-0 Bari

Legittimo 21 (T), Jallow 28, 37 (T), Coronado 59 (T)

Cesena-Ternana

To be played on Sunday

Entella-Salernitana

To be played on Monday

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.