Ansaldi: 'Every game a Final'

By Football Italia staff

Inter full-back Cristian Ansaldi believes “every game is like a Final for us” as they visit prolific Torino today.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We know how important this match is and hope to win here too,” Ansaldi told Mediaset Premium.

“Every game is like a Final for us and we work every week the exact same way. This is the only method we know of repeating the performances against Cagliari and Atalanta.

“Torino have a strong squad who always fight to the end. We’ve got to do better than them on the day.”

