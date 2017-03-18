NEWS
Saturday March 18 2017
Ansaldi: 'Every game a Final'
By Football Italia staff

Inter full-back Cristian Ansaldi believes “every game is like a Final for us” as they visit prolific Torino today.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We know how important this match is and hope to win here too,” Ansaldi told Mediaset Premium.

“Every game is like a Final for us and we work every week the exact same way. This is the only method we know of repeating the performances against Cagliari and Atalanta.

“Torino have a strong squad who always fight to the end. We’ve got to do better than them on the day.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies