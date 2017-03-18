Molinaro: 'Torino home advantage'

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Molinaro wants Torino to “make the most of home advantage” against Inter today and help Andrea Belotti be Capocannoniere.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We have seen the quality in this Inter side and since Stefano Pioli’s arrival they have visibly improved,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We prepared well for this game over the past week. We’ve got an extra gear on home turf and must make the most of that advantage.”

This is also a battle between Belotti, who is top of the Serie A scorer charts with 22 goals, and Mauro Icardi.

“If we give him the right service, hopefully Belotti can win the Capocannoniere title and end the season on a high.”

