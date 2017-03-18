Prandelli: 'Balotelli doesn't seek success'

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli has “no regrets” over Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup, revealing a hidden side to Mario Balotelli. “He’s more sensitive than most.”

The Coach sat down with French television station SFR to go over his career. You can read the rest of the interview here.

Marco Verratti is a star for Paris Saint-Germain, but is struggling to really take hold of the Italy squad.

“I included Verratti in the 30-man long-list for the Euros, when he’d only played in Serie B with Pescara. I was criticised for that, but I saw what he could do.

“Verratti has technique, quality, character, can play in any midfield role this extraordinary ability to deal with any situation with the ball at his feet. That is a fantastic ability.

“There are quiet leaders and louder ones. At times we are wrong to think quiet players are not leaders. Andrea Pirlo, for example, was a world class leader, even though he was quite a taciturn guy. He knew how to make himself heard.”

Prandelli spoke about his years on the Italy bench, reaching the Euro 2012 Final and crashing out of the 2014 World Cup in the group stage.

“Both Antonio Cassano and Balotelli were extraordinarily motivated. They knew they could be important for the team and therefore had an incredible Euros.

“They had some difficulties, I invited them back and unfortunately one game against Costa Rica ruined everything. I don’t regret those decisions.

“I have affection for Balotelli, always, because he’s an extraordinary lad. I always read that the day he decides to prove to the world he’s a top class player, he’ll do it. Maybe that is not the first priority in his life, to be the best in the world.

“For example, I had Adriano at Parma, who was world class, but becoming the best in the world was not his ambition. He wanted to have a decent career, make some money to help his family and friends in the Favelas. In human terms, he feels proud of what he did and he should be.

“I can say that racist abuse hurts Balotelli deeply. At first he might seem exuberant, but under it all he is more sensitive than most people.”

