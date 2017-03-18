HT: Torino bite back at Inter

By Football Italia staff

Torino and Inter are 1-1 at the break after a frenetic half of football, which saw Daniele Baselli make up for a Joe Hart howler.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri were on sparkling form after 12 goals in their last two games, including a 7-1 thrashing of Atalanta that put them closer to a top three finish. Toro missed Arlind Ajeti, Joel Obi and Danilo Avelar, but opted for Juan Manuel Iturbe and Daniele Baselli rather than Iago Falque and Marco Benassi.

Inter were unbeaten away to Torino since a 2-0 result in February 1994, followed by nine wins and two draws.

Mauro Icardi had the ball in the back of the net after nine minutes, but he’d strayed offside on an Ever Banega through ball. Joe Hart was punching crossed when he could’ve gathered and was almost caught out, as Danilo D’Ambrosio volleyed wide of an open goal.

Baselli and Ivan Perisic blasted wide from distance, but Hart was uncertain again when he allowed a seemingly harmless Geoffrey Kondogbia shot to squirm under his arm for the Inter opener. Curiously, it was Kondogbia’s second goal for the club and both were against Toro.

Torino got back on level terms when Cristian Molinaro flicked on an Adem Ljajic corner for Baselli to nod in while crouching from five yards, totally unmarked.

Inter were misplacing a surprising number of passes, as the frenetic tempo seemed to be a bit much. D’Ambrosio didn’t get enough on a corner and Hart was able to smother.

Torino 1-1 Inter (Half-Time)

Kondogbia 23 (I), Baselli 33 (T)

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Baselli, Lukic, Acquah; Iturbe, Belotti, Ljajic

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Ref: Banti

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.