Elkann: 'Complete faith in Agnelli'

By Football Italia staff

John Elkann released a statement confirming his “complete faith” in Juventus President Andrea Agnelli – his cousin – after accusations of mafia collusion.

Today Agnelli held a brief Press conference in which he confirmed the FIGC had deferred him and Juventus to the Disciplinary Commission for collaboration with organised crime, rather than the weaker charge of irregularities in ticket sales.

The Bianconeri insist they never met with anyone who had a criminal record and are purely witnesses.

“I am sure that Juventus’ full collaboration with the authorities will demonstrate the club’s complete non-involvement regarding the accusations held,” read Elkann’s statement.

“I would like to reiterate my complete faith in the conduct of my cousin Andrea, who has led the club and his managerial team to the present day and will continue to do so in the future.”

