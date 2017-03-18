Inter thankful for Hart howlers

By Football Italia staff

Torino held Inter to a thrilling 2-2 draw after Joe Hart alternated howlers and fingertip saves, but neither Andrea Belotti nor Mauro Icardi were on target.

There were goals expected in this fixture and neutrals were not disappointed, as there could comfortably have been many more than these four.

Hart will be under the spotlight for costly errors on both the goals, as he let a Geoffrey Kondogbia effort squirm under his arm and flapped aimlessly at a cross for the Antonio Candreva equaliser.

Torino got through with Daniele Baselli’s crouching header and a splendid Afriyie Acquah curler into the far top corner.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how it all happened on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.