Pioli: 'Inter further away from third'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli rues Inter passing mistakes in the 2-2 draw with Torino and admits “the Champions League is further away now.”

The Nerazzurri got two goals in Turin thanks to Joe Hart howlers on Geoffrey Kondogbia and Antonio Candreva, but were pegged back by Afriyie Acquah and Daniele Baselli.

“We played against a very aggressive side, but we also didn’t adjust to fit that tempo until later in the game,” Pioli told Mediaset Premium.

“We made mistakes when playing out of defence and that prevented us from getting any fluidity. Undoubtedly there are regrets for the missed opportunities, as we wanted to win and we didn’t manage it.

“We have a grand objective, which is third place, and must realise we need to face these games with a sharper mind. When you are forced to comment on certain errors, it means the focus wasn’t perfect. It’s a shame, because we did play a good game, we just didn’t finish our chances.

“At this point, I have to say that yes, the Champions League is further away, because the teams ahead of us are not slowing down. I expected something more today, perhaps some more sharpness.

“We need to prepare for the final sprint, win as many matches as possible and then see where we are at the end. It wasn’t easy to get third place, we knew that, but we had the chances to win here.

“The errors today were above all in key passes, where we were trying to build moves, as we tended to win back possession only to give it away again straight away.

“Clearly we cannot be satisfied tonight, but we need to keep going. I am not worried about the future, I just enjoy the present.”

