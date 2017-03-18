Mihajlovic: 'This is my Torino!'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic “saw the Torino that the fans want” after their 2-2 draw with Inter, but “we gifted them two goals” with Joe Hart errors.

Daniele Baselli and Afriyie Acquah were on target for the hosts, whereas Hart let a Geoffrey Kondogbia shot squirm under him and flapped at a cross for Antonio Candreva’s goal.

“It was a very entertaining and exciting game. I am happy with the performance, the character shown and the Torino identity,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We played on level terms with a great Inter side and perhaps could’ve had something more, considering their two goals came from our gifts.

“Unfortunately we are one team at home and another on our travels. I am the Coach and I am responsible, but at times this season we’ve been unlucky with injuries and a lack of squad rotation.

“There are nine games left and we have to play with this character every time. We are an attacking side who play to win even against opponents that are stronger than us on paper. At home we only lost the Turin Derby, which was a very even game.

“If we play with this mentality, we can do great things. I saw the Torino that the fans wanted to see.”

Mihajlovic was exchanging harsh words with Adem Ljajic on the touchline during the first half.

“It makes me angry when I see a player go near him and he not only doesn’t chase him down, he pulls back his leg. Here everyone has to fight for every ball and that includes Ljajic.”

