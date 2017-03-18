HT: Mati opens Milan account

By Football Italia staff

Milan have dominated the first half and lead Genoa thanks to a Mati Fernandez dinked finish, while Lucas Ocampos was denied by a goal-line clearance.

The Rossoneri were still furious after their controversial 2-1 defeat to Juventus, as Carlos Bacca was suspended for his angry reaction towards the referee. Jose Ernesto Sosa and Alessio Romagnoli also sat out bans with Ignazio Abate, Suso, Jack Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo injured. Genoa had one win since December and were disheartened from last week’s Derby della Lanterna loss. Nicolas Andre Burdisso was suspended with Mattia Perin, Miguel Veloso and Nikola Ninkovic sidelined. Milan had lost four of their previous five meetings with the Grifone.

It was a disastrous start for the Rossoneri, as in the opening minute Andrea Bertolacci pulled up with a right thigh injury and had to be replaced by Manuel Locatelli.

The teenage midfielder almost made an immediate impact, his half-volley from the edge of the box whistling just wide.

Adel Taarabt was facing his former club and wasted an early chance with his meek finish, but Lucas Ocampos nearly scored against his old teammates, who he left in January. The winger completed a give-and-go with Mattia De Sciglio and the shot was deflected up over Eugenio Lamanna, but Armando Izzo got back for an acrobatic goal-line clearance.

Gerard Deulofeu went on a strong run from midfield and his angled drive flashed inches past the far post, as did a Mati Fernandez free kick that swerved at the last second.

Milan were passing it around against a clammed-up Genoa and found the breakthrough at the end of a good team move. Gianluca Lapadula’s inspired flick released Mati Fernandez, who dinked it over the on-rushing Lamanna. It was the perfect way to mark the Chilean’s first Serie A start at San Siro, with his debut Rossoneri goal.

Milan 1-0 Genoa (Half-Time)

Mati Fernandez 33 (M)

Milan: Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Paletta, Vangioni; Kucka, Bertolacci (Locatelli 3), Mati Fernandez; Ocampos, Lapadula, Deulofeu

Genoa: Lamanna; Izzo, Munoz, Gentiletti, Laxalt; Hiljemark, Cataldi, Ntcham; Lazovic, Simeone, Taarabt

Ref: Russo

