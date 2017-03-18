FIGC: 'Juventus met with ultras'

By Football Italia staff

The FIGC has released its statement on why Juventus and Andrea Agnelli were deferred to the Disciplinary Commission for meeting ultras with organised crime links.

Today President Agnelli held a Press conference to explain that he had just been served with the deferment notice and would be strongly protesting his innocence, along with that of his collaborators.

While Agnelli admits to meeting with various members of the Juventus fan groups, he insists they had clean criminal records at the time and their supposed links to the Ndrangheta (Calabrian organised crime) were unknown.

This evening, the FIGC Prosecutor released his reasoning for the accusation and there seems to be relatively little in it that other Serie A clubs don’t regularly do as well.

“In the period from the 2011-12 season to at least all of 2015-16, Agnelli with the express intent of maintaining public order in the sectors of the stadium occupied by the ‘ultras’ fans and avoiding potential fines or sanctions, he did not prevent Juventus directors, players and dependents from having constant and lasting relations with the so-called ‘ultras groups’, which included members of organised crime, authorising the sale of tickets and season tickets superior to the consented sum.

“These tickets were also handed out without the presentation of ID, therefore violating the public safety security norms and thus knowingly favouring the phenomenon of ticket touts.

“He personally took part in some meetings with members of organised crime and the ‘ultras’, allowing them during Juventus-Torino in February 2014 to bring banned fireworks and banners, all aimed at assuaging and earning the benevolence of the ‘ultras.’”

If these are the accusations, then the only element that stands Juventus and Agnelli apart from every other Serie A club is the presence of ultras linked to organised crime – but as these men had and indeed still do have a clean criminal record, there was no way of knowing that at the time.

All Serie A clubs have very close ties with the ultras and give them tickets, while despite the rules barring the introduction of fireworks and smokebombs into stadiums, they are regularly seen in every game.

