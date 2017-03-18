Montella: 'Milan showed patience'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella praised Milan for their “patience” in passing moves to break through a defensive Genoa. “We got three much-needed points.”

The Rossoneri got back on track at San Siro despite missing several key players, as a Mati Fernandez first half strike proved enough for the 1-0 victory.

With Inter held 2-2 by Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Torino this afternoon, it means Milan close to within two points of their city rivals.

“I think we had a very good game, understanding we needed patience to keep the ball longer than even was necessary, because there were so few spaces,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Nonetheless, we created three or four clear opportunities in the first half that we could’ve done better on. In the second half Genoa did practically nothing and we controlled the situation.

“It might not have been hugely entertaining and we should’ve moved the ball quicker, but ultimately we got three much-needed points and go into the break for international duty that will do us well.

“There are no easy games, we’ll have to just keep going and I think if we maintain the form we’ve had so far, we will get into Europe. The trip to Pescara will also be tricky, as they’ll start to assimilate Zdenek Zeman’s tactics.”

Montella had to change his line-up within three minutes, as Andrea Bertolacci immediately pulled up with a thigh injury and made way for Manuel Locatelli.

“We had prepared the game by rotating the attackers constantly and trying to spread the Genoa defence, as we expected them to keep it tight and deep.

“Bertolacci’s injury made things a bit more complicated, so we had to change things around and made the most of this double or even triple passing move.

“Compared to how we had initially planned the game, we had to push more in certain ways than others.

“Mati Fernandez is a lovely guy, it’s good to watch him train, even better to watch him play and score.”

There were banners in the stands calling for ‘clarity’ on the continually-postponed closing of Milan’s takeover.

“I am concentrated on the pitch, the lads proved that they are too, if not even more than me. It’s all working fine, we’ll think about these issues if and when they have any effect on us.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.