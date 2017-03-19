Inzaghi 'always confident' in Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi has 'always been confident' in Lazio's ability as they approach season-defining matches.

The Biancocelesti have surpassed all expectations this campaign, lying on the verge of the Champions League places and holding a 2-0 Coppa Italia semi-final advantage over arch-rivals Roma.

They have also won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their next encounter being today's trip to Cagliari.

"We are going through a great period," Inzaghi told a Press conference. "That's how we want to continue, knowing that we are facing a team who are very tricky at home.

"Everybody who has been called on responds, for me that is very positive. Our approach will be key.

"We need to talk little and just think about what we do. That's how we must continue, there are 10 games left that need to be approached in the best way. No one will give us anything and neither will Cagliari.

"The boys are ready and on Sunday they will respond well. I've always been confident since the first day. However, we cannot lower our guard."

The Lazio Coach was asked whether his side's away win over Inter in the Coppa Italia on 31 January had been a turning point in their fortunes.

"It could be, it was an important match that we won deservedly. But even before then I was confident, the boys have always wanted to improve."

Inzaghi has a high opinion of today's opposite number Massimo Rastelli, who he praises as having had an important influence on his playing career while the duo were at Piacenza.

"I will gladly be seeing Rastelli again, he was decisive for my career as a player. He is a prepared Coach, this year Cagliari have never risked fighting against relegation."

