Giampaolo: 'We need our fans'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo says his side will need their fans if they are to get anything out of their match with Juventus.

The Blucerchiati come into today's clash with the champions on a seven-match unbeaten run in Serie A, winning five and drawing the other two.

The club is also basking in the glow of recently completing a top-flight double over arch-rivals Genoa for the first time in half a century, but Giampaolo is aware of the size of the task facing Samp today.

"Our closeness to our fans and their support, for me, has always been an added strength," the Luigi Ferraris boss told reporters at a Press conference.

"In order to be competitive and in order to not show the gap between the teams, we need them more than anything.

"The team need to do well and push themselves even harder. In the second half of the season we have had good results but we still need to play 10 matches."

Giampaolo added that there is no chance of Juve taking their eye off the ball, with their Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona on the horizon.

"Juventus are Juventus because they have never had those problems. They don't know how to drop their levels of intensity, performance and game management."

