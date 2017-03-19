Gasp eyes Europe and points record

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini is eager for Atalanta to immediately put their 7-1 thrashing by Inter behind them.

La Dea have confounded the critics all season to remain in the hunt for European football next year, but suffered a hammering at the San Siro last week.

However, the exprienced Coach believes there are many reasons for his players to remain motivated as they prepare to face Pescara.

"We need to start again after the Inter defeat and we have a thousand reasons to do it," Gasperini explained at a Press conference ahead of today's meeting with Serie A's bottom club.

"The biggest is to respond to the welcome the fans gave us after we came back from Milan. We want to get going again straight away and show an immediate reaction.

"The defeat could be useful in raising our attention and enabling us to play a good match. In Serie A all matches are difficult to win and Pescara have given a lot of teams problems. We know that and we need to expect it.

"With a positive result, we will achieve a points record in the club's history, the best in 100 years of history. We can still fight for Europe too, so there are a lot of positive thoughts that should give us strength."

