'Toro can compete with best'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Baselli believes Torino are capable of competing against Serie A's best teams.

The 25-year-old scored the Granata's first goal in their 2-2 draw with Inter yesterday evening, a result which means the club remain in tenth position.

"I am very happy with the goal, I have reached my personal record," Baselli commented following the match at the Stadio Olimpco.

"I am pleased with the strike and to have given the team a draw."

Despite the positive display, Toro have won just three of their last 15 League matches, a fact compounded by their poor away form.

"We have yet to discover it [the reason for the away form], of course the fans give us a great help at home. We prepared well during the week, we were aggressive with their midfielders and high in our defensive line.

"Torino showed they can compete as equals with the biggest teams."

