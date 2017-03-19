Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s eight Serie A games, from Empoli-Napoli through Sampdoria-Juventus and Cagliari-Lazio to Roma-Sassuolo.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And to keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each match, try our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 11.30 GMT with Napoli aiming to end their Stadio Castellani curse, having never beaten Empoli away in the top flight.

It’s a chance for Maurizio Sarri’s men to pile more pressure on Roma for second place and send the Tuscans closer to the danger zone.

At 14.00 GMT, leaders Juventus travel to Marassi against on-form Sampdoria, well aware that this is a stadium they’ve already lost in this season.

The Blucerchiati are fired up after their historic Derby della Lanterna victory and have beaten the likes of Roma, Inter and Milan this term.

High-flying Lazio face a tricky visit to Cagliari in a game that ought to provide plenty of entertainment.

The same goes for Atalanta aiming to put the 7-1 drubbing to Inter behind them by hosting Zdenek Zeman’s Pescara and Fiorentina away to Crotone.

Bologna are fresh from a morale-boosting victory and take on Chievo at the Dall’Ara.

At 17.00 GMT, Udinese welcome an increasingly desperate Palermo to the Dacia Arena.

And the round concludes at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 GMT when Roma aim to put Europa League disappointment behind them against Sassuolo, just as Eusebio Di Francesco seems to be angling for Luciano Spalletti’s job.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

