Medel suffers suspected thigh-strain

By Football Italia staff

Inter's Gary Medel suffered a suspected thigh-strain during his side's 2-2 draw with Torino yesterday.

The Chilean had to be substituted in the 57th minute of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, having initially attempted to play through the pain barrier.

Now, it is feared he will miss his country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Venezuela over the international break.

It is said that Medel will still answer Chile's call despite his injury, but will then return to Milan for further medical examination.

The 29-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Nerazzurri so far this season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.